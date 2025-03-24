Retail, IT sector driving female contractual workforce participation in India: Report

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) Retail and Information and Technology sectors are driving female contractual workforce participation in India, according to a report on Monday.

The report by TeamLease Services, a staffing and workforce solutions company, provides critical insights into the existing gender disparities in the workforce. It identifies trends and reforms necessary to drive inclusive employment opportunities for women across industries.

The report showed that retail (29.8 per cent), IT (20.7 per cent), and financial services (18.9 per cent) lead in employing women in contractual roles. On the other hand, sectors like manufacturing (10.8 per cent), power and energy (5 per cent), and telecom (4 per cent) see lower representation, underscoring the need for greater gender inclusion.

Education plays a vital role in shaping women's employment prospects. The report noted that about 41.3 per cent of women in contractual roles hold a graduation degree, while 28.5 per cent have completed 12th grade.

A smaller percentage have 10th-grade education (18.8 per cent), with postgraduates (10.2 per cent) and diploma & ITI holders (1.2 per cent) making up the rest. This indicates that most women in employment have at least a higher secondary or graduate-level education, contributing to a skilled talent pool actively engaged in various industries.

"Women’s workforce participation in India shows a clear divide across education levels. Those with minimal or high education are more actively engaged, while mid-level graduates follow distinct employment patterns. However, contractual employment has emerged as a key enabler, particularly for women aged 18 to 37, providing critical access to diverse industries, skilling opportunities, and financial stability,” said Kartik Narayan, CEO - Staffing, TeamLease Services.

“As India aims to increase female workforce participation to 70 per cent, strengthening the contractual workforce ecosystem through targeted skilling programmes, career transition support, and industry initiatives will be essential,” he added.

Further, the report showed that employment opportunities for women, especially in contractual roles, are concentrated in metropolitan and industrial hubs. Maharashtra (28.7 per cent) leads, followed by Tamil Nadu (14.2 per cent) and Karnataka (14.1 per cent).

States like Telangana (7.8 per cent), Gujarat (7.2 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (6.6 per cent) also contribute significantly. While urban centers drive employment, the report highlights the potential to expand opportunities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities for broader workforce inclusion.

The female contractual workforce is predominantly young, with 62.2 per cent of women aged between 18 and 27, while 29.4 per cent fall between 28 and 37 years of age.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.