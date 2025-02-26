Responsible AI: Infosys unveils open-source toolkit to promote its ethical use

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) As India doubles down on the safe use of artificial intelligence (AI), IT major Infosys on Wednesday launched an open-source ‘Responsible AI’ toolkit that aims to address risks and ethical concerns.

The initiative is part of the Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite and aims to help businesses adopt AI responsibly.

It provides businesses with advanced tools to detect and prevent AI-related risks such as privacy breaches, security threats, biased outputs, harmful content, and copyright violations.

It also tackles challenges like misinformation, deepfakes, and malicious AI usage.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, MeitY, said “this will go a long way in making tools available for enhancing Security, Privacy, Safety, Explainability and Fairness in AI-based solutions and also help in mitigating bias in AI algorithms and models”.

“This is critical for developing safe, trusted and responsible AI solutions. I am sure, startups and AI developers will greatly benefit from this Responsible AI Toolkit,” Singh mentioned.

One of the main features of the toolkit is its ability to enhance transparency in AI-generated outputs.

It helps businesses understand how AI systems make decisions while maintaining high performance and a smooth user experience.

The toolkit is open-source, meaning it is flexible, easy to implement, and can be customised to fit different AI models and business needs.

It is also compatible with both cloud and on-premise systems, allowing organisations to integrate it seamlessly.

“As AI becomes central to driving enterprise growth, its ethical adoption is no longer optional. The Infosys Responsible AI Toolkit ensures that businesses remain resilient and trustworthy while navigating the AI revolution,” said Balakrishna D.R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys.

Sunil Abraham, Public Policy Director - Data Economy and Emerging Tech, Meta, said that open-source code and open datasets is essential to empower a broad spectrum of AI innovators, builders, and adopters with the information and tools needed to harness the advancements in ways that prioritise safety, diversity, economic opportunity and benefits to all.

