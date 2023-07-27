Resolution of top insolvency cases marred by low realisations

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Jaypee Infratech resolution under IBC has netted the highest realisation as a percentage of admitted claims at 88 per cent among the top ten cases.

Jaypee Infratech insolvency commenced in 2017 and concluded in 2023 with the NCLT order gave a realisation of Rs 20,363 crore.

In the list of top 10 companies on the basis of total admitted claims resolution plan approved till March 2023, Essar Steel resolution in 2017 and concluded in 2019 remains the highest at Rs 42,231 crore or 77.40 per cent in terms of total realisation of the admitted claim, as per a compilation by IBC Laws.

Dewan Housing Finance resolution which commenced in 2019 and concluded in 2021 had a realisation of Rs 37,167 crore or 42.60 per cent of admitted claims.

Bhushan Steel resolution which commenced in 2017 and concluded in 2018 had a realisation of Rs 36,771 crore or 63 per cent of admitted claims.

Bhushan Power and Steel resolution which commenced in 2017 and concluded in 2019 netted a realisation of Rs 19,894 crore or 41 oer cent of claims.

Aircel insolvency process started in 2018 and concluded in 2020 realised Rs 6,677 crore or only 18 per cent of the admitted claims.

Electrosteel Steels resolution started in 2017 and concluded in 2018 gave a realisation of Rs 5,320 crore or 38 per cent of the admitted claims.

Alok Industries resolution commenced in 2017 and concluded in 2019 gave a realisation of Rs 5,115 crore or 16 per cent of admitted claims.

Reliance Infratel resolution commenced in 2018 and concluded in 2020 which gave a realisation of Rs 4267 crore or 10 per cent of admitted claims.

Ruchi Soya insolvency started in 2017 and concluded in 2019 with a realisation of Rs 4,223 crore or 34 per cent of admitted claims.

Amtek Auto insolvency commenced in 2017 and concluded in 2020 and netted Rs 2,618 crore or 20 per cent of admitted claims.

Essar Power MP insolvency started in 2020 and concluded in 2021 with a realisation of Rs 2,500 crore or 19 per cent of admitted claims.

Reliance Naval and Engineering insolvency started in 2020 and concluded in 2022 with a realisation of Rs 2,043 crore or 15 per cent of admitted claims.

Jet Airways resolution commenced in 2019 and concluded in 2021 with a realisation of Rs 1,133 crore or 7 per cent of admitted claims.

Lanco Thermal Power insolvency commenced in 2019 and concluded in 2021 with a realisation of Rs 136 crore or 0.41 per cent of admitted claims.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.