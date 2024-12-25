Rename Kolkata’s popular protest point as ‘Abhaya Crossing’, doctors’ forum urges Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 25 (IANS) West Bengal Doctors' Forum, an association of medical practitioners in the state, on Wednesday, sent an email communique to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to rename Dorina Crossing, a popular protest point in central Kolkata, as 'Abhaya Crossing'.

The junior doctor of Kolkata-based R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital who became the victim of a brutal rape and murder within the hospital premises in August this year is referred to as “Abhaya” since the legal system of the country bars revealing the identity of any rape or rape and murder victim.

According to the leader of the forum, the meaning of “Abhaya” is not restricted to the dictionary meaning that it refers to a brave woman. Rather, pointed out one doctor, the name “Abhaya” now symbolises movement for justice, security and honour.

That is why, he added, they want the name of ‘Dorina Crossing’ to be changed to “Abhaya Crossing”.

Currently another association of doctors namely the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors is currently holding a protest at Dorina Crossing which will continue till Thursday.

The protest is against the failure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to present the supplementary charge sheet against the two accused of tampering with the evidence in the case.

Recently, a special court in Kolkata granted “default bail” to the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal as CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being carried out by Kolkata Police.

This week, a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) surfaced, which has created doubts about the “scene of crime” in the rape and murder case.

On the morning of August 9, 2024, the body of the victim was spotted at the seminar hall within the hospital premises of R.G. Kar and Hospital, accordingly, first the Kolkata Police and then CBI carried out the investigation considering the seminar hall as the “scene of crime”.

However, a report that CGSL has submitted to the CBI agency, has clearly stated that there is no evident sign of scuffle within the seminar room, sources aware of the development said.

In fact, the CSFL report strengthens the apprehension raised by the section of the medical fraternity in the state since the beginning that the actual “scene of crime” was someplace else and after the rape and murder, the body was shifted to the seminar hall to mislead future investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.