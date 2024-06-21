Religious gurus of different faiths perform Yoga in Ladakh, hail its power for a healthy life

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) On the International Day of Yoga (IDY)2024, Ladakh witnessed a gathering of several religious leaders pertaining to different faiths and all performing various asanas with a common purpose of a fitter and healthier life.

The grand Yoga event was held at the popular Astroturf Football Stadium in Leh's Spituk region.

On the occasion, Tashi Gyalson, BJP leader and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council congratulated everyone on the 10th edition of IDY celebrations and highlighted Ladakh's growing reputation as a prime destination for yoga, meditation, and retreats.

"Today, Ladakh has become a great destination for yoga, meditation, and even marathons. At this altitude, if you practice while following all the guidelines and SOPs, your endurance level also improves," he said.

"All leaders of the country, as well as people and even international leaders, are inspired by PM Modi regarding his fitness and mindfulness," he added.

Religious leaders, from Jain monks to Islamic clerics, all emphasised yoga's importance in promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Jain monk Devendra Jain stated: "Religious gurus of all religions are here for the 10th International Day. The credit for the success of International Day of Yoga across the world goes to none other than PM Modi."

Bhikkhu Sanghasena, leader of Maha Bodhi International Meditation Centre, said that Yoga originated in India, and it has only gained global traction because of the efforts of the Prime Minister.

Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All India Imam Organisation congratulated everyone on the 10th edition of IDY and said: "While we are celebrating the Yoga Day at the Himalayan peaks of Ladakh, PM Modi is participating in the event in neighbouring Kashmir."

Lauding PM Modi for India's global acclaim in terms of Yoga, Swami Dayadhipananda, Medical Superintendent at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, commented on yoga's health benefits.

"People from all parts of the world are practising yoga for unity, health, and wellness. In modern times, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, etc., are increasing. However, these can be prevented, rather reversed, by the proper way of life, yoga," he said.

Haymandoyal Dillum, Mauritius Ambassador to India also attended the event, and termed yoga a "gift given by India" to the world and appreciated PM Modi's efforts in popularising yoga globally.

