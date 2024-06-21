L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates J&K Trade Show in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the J&K Trade Show 2024 here at Kashmir Heritage Government Arts Emporium.

The L-G welcomed the artisans, weavers, growers, and business entrepreneurs participating in the trade show. He also lauded the endeavour of the Industries & Commerce Department and J&K Trade & Promotion Organization (JKTPO) to promote the diverse sectors of handicrafts, handloom, agriculture and horticulture.

"J&K Trade Show reflects that the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu Kashmir has ushered in an era of opportunities. It also reiterates our commitment to create a vibrant business and trade ecosystem in the UT and provide a new identity to J&K's unique cultural and artistic heritage in the global market," L-G Sinha said in his address.

The L-G highlighted the key initiatives of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to bring reforms in Agriculture, Handloom and Handicraft sectors.

"We are formulating and executing policies keeping in mind the region's rich culture, heritage, and agricultural excellence to ensure sustainable growth and employment generation. I am happy to see One District, One Product is encouraging economic opportunities," he said.

L-G Sinha further said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the administration has been successful in promoting Brand Jammu Kashmir on the global platform. "Our mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' has brought a positive change in the lives of artisans, weavers, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders," he added.

Speaking on Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to J&K, the L-G said that the Prime Minister leading the programmes like International Day of Yoga and 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' has given new momentum to the growth journey of Jammu-Kashmir.

