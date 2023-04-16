Reliance Industries to announce Q4 results on April 21

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will announce its Q4 results on April 21.

"Reliance Industries Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on April 21, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2023," RIL said in a stock exchange filing.

