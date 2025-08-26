Release of Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara postponed

Chennai, Aug 26 (IANS) The makers of director Bhanu Bogavarapu's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer 'Mass Jathara', featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the release of the film was being postponed and that it would not be arriving in theatres on August 27 as announced earlier.

Taking to its X timeline, Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Due to recent industry-wide strikes and unforeseen delays in wrapping up crucial content, #MassJathara will not be arriving on its planned date of Aug 27th."

However, the production house went on to add,"But the team is working relentlessly to bring you the BIGGEST MASS FEAST in theatres soon! New release date will be announced shortly. Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl @Sreeleela14 @BhanuBogavarapu @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya BheemsCeciroleo @vidhu_ayyanna @NavinNooli @Naveenc212 @bhaskarabhatla @nandusavirigana @phanikvarma @srinu10477 @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios @adityamusic"

Expectations from the film are huge and fans of the star, who were eagerly expecting the film to hit screens for Ganesh Chathurthi are bound to be disappointed by the decision of the makers to postpone the film's release.

It may be recalled that actor Naveen Chandra had, only a few days ago, announced that dubbing had started for the film. He had gone on to say that "This one’s going to be loud, raw, and rooted." He had also said he was thrilled to be a part of "this mass ride with @RaviTeja_offl & @sreeleela14"

For the unaware, Mass Jathara, which has been directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, features actress Sreeleela in the lead along with Ravi Teja. Cinematography for the film is by Vidhu Ayyanna while editing is by Navin Nooli.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is being presented by Srikara Studios and was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 27 this year.

