Release of Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ halted across Punjab amid fear of protests

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Filmmaker-actress Kangana Ranaut’s latest release “Emergency” has once again faced a road-block as it has been halted in Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda amid fear of protests.

Protests are taking place across Punjab. Different leaders of Sikh organizations including The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have asked for ban on “Emergency” as they claim the film “tarnishes the image of Sikhs and distorts history”.

A tweet by SGPC also stated that it demands a ban on the film in Punjab, which is scheduled to release on January 17, 2025.

The film is touted to be controversial due to its subject matter, which revisits the tumultuous period of the 1975 Emergency declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film delves deep into the historical and political upheaval of the time, shedding light on a chapter that continues to evoke polarising reactions across the nation.

Local administrations in the three Punjab cities have taken a preemptive stance, suggesting that the film’s narrative might provoke unrest among certain groups. The authorities have emphasised maintaining peace and order, especially given the heightened sensitivity surrounding the film’s content.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Congress leader, had re-shared the letter by SGPC on X, formerly called Twitter, and then wrote: “I support the demand of @SGPCAmritsar to ban the film Emergency directed by @KanganaTeam a known critic of farmers and Sikhs without knowing their contribution towards our country.”

“SGPC is our elected representative body and @BhagwantMann should take immediate steps to ban the film that depicts Sikhs in bad light and brings defamation to our state of Punjab and its people-Khaira,” Khaira added.

Replying to him, Kangana replied: “This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened. I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.