Rekha, Mumtaz reunite, embrace each other

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Bollywood actresses Rekha and Mumtaz recently had a reunion at a public event. A video of the two actresses embracing each other in a hug has surfaced on social media.

The two actresses have worked in films like ‘Nagin’ and ‘Ram Tere Kitne Naam’.

Mumtaz is regarded as one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema of the 70s. She made her acting debut at age 11 with ‘Lajwanti’, ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’, and did smaller roles in films like ‘Stree’ and ‘Sehra’.

She was typecast as a "stunt film heroine", with ‘Faulad’ and ‘Daku Mangal Singh’, which stalled her career. After being praised for her work in ‘Ram Aur Shyam’, ‘Mere Hamdam Mere Dost’. She rose to prominence with ‘Do Raaste’. She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses.

Rekha, on her part, has starred in more than 180 films and is the recipient of several accolades, including one National Film Award. She has often played strong and complicated female characters in both mainstream and independent films. Though her career has gone through certain periods of decline, Rekha has gained a reputation for reinventing herself numerous times and has been credited for her ability to sustain her status.

Earlier, Rekha was seen hugging actor Agastya Nanda, the grandson of veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, in a video that went viral.

The video was from the centenary celebrations of the Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor in Mumbai. Rekha and Big B have a history as the veteran Bollywood megastar was involved in an extra marital affair with Rekha while he was married to Jaya Bachchan.

The affair created a huge controversy. During the same time Amitabh Bachchan was injured on the sets of 'Coolie'. During a fight scene with Puneet Issar, Amitabh mistimed a jump and was accidentally punched in the stomach. The punch caused severe internal injuries. The actor was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru for emergency surgery. He was then flown to Mumbai and admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, where he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes. Doctors revived him with an adrenaline injection.

The senior actor underwent multiple surgeries and was put on a ventilator. It's said that Rekha prayed for Bachchan's recovery. The actor recovered but continued his treatment. Eventually, Rekha and Big B's romance watered down and he stayed with Jaya Bachchan in the marriage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.