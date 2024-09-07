Rekha Bhardwaj says ‘Khalbali Records’ is for posterity

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj, who has lent her voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming streaming show ‘Khalbali Records’, has called the show and the album, the one for the ages.

The show, which stars Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra, Salonie Patel, and Punjabi rapper Prabh Deep, follows the journey of Raghav, a talented music producer working at his father’s music label, Galaxy Records. Raghav embarks on a bold journey to build something of his own as they lock their horns over their music labels.

The series will also witness the biggest ensemble of musicians from the industry including renowned artistes like Rekha Bhardwaj, Amit Trivedi, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, Shahid Mallya and Abhijeet Sawant.

Talking about the series, Rekha Bhardwaj said, "It is a privilege to be associated with Khalbali Records, a groundbreaking musical drama unlike anything we’ve ever seen on the screen. It scratches beyond the surface to reveal the powerful, all-consuming world of music in its entirety, good, bad, and evil”.

She further mentioned, “Music isn’t simply a backdrop here; it takes centre stage with the drama, emotions, and the narrative all woven around dynamic musical notes. This show is one for posterity”.

The trailer of the show was unveiled recently, and it showcased the evolving dynamics between indie and commercial music while it harps upon the rivalry of a father and a son. The trailer begins with the murder of a rapper as he is shot down by unidentified assailants while performing on stage. It then goes on to show the pursuit of Skand Thakur to start his own music label after he has a fallout from his music baron father.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the series showcases soulful soundtracks produced by ace composer Amit Trivedi, along with unique indie hip-hop tracks by Azadi Records.

‘Khalbali Records’ is set to premiere on September 12 on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.