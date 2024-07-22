Regional industry conclave opened new doors for industrial revolution in MP: CM

Bhopal, July 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said that the initiative to organise the ‘Regional Industry Conclave’ in different parts of the state has opened new doors of the industrial revolution in the state.

“During the Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur on July 20, the investors gave investment proposals worth about Rs 22,000 crore for setting up large units as well as MSME units. This investment will generate a large number of jobs,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that more proposals are likely to come in the coming months as the communication with leading industrialists and business houses is still in process.

He said that the state government has taken concrete initiatives for the development of industries at the regional level.

“The use of a new mantra has been started effectively. This was the second Regional Industries Conclave. The first was held in Ujjain in March this year and the government had then received the investment proposal of more than Rs 15,000 crore,” he said.

He said that there is a plan to organise a regional industry conclave in other big cities of the state in the coming months.

“These include Sagar, Rewa, and Gwalior. This will help in encouraging local entrepreneurs to invest in the Bundelkhand, Vindhya, and Chambal regions,” he said.

