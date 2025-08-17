Regena Cassandrra vividly remembers how she got her debut film

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Regena Cassandrra, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘The Wives’, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, has a photographic memory. The actress recently spoke with IANS, and walked down the memory lane, as she recollected how she got her first film.

Regena even remembers the outfit she wore at the time during the audition. The actress made her debut with ‘Kanda Naal Mudhal’ at the age of 14, and has an interesting story behind her getting cast for the film. The film was helmed by V. Priya, who was once an assistant of acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. The film also marked her directorial debut.

She told IANS, “Well, that’s my favourite memory. It’s embedded in my mind forever, with visuals and all (laughs). I even remember what I wore the day I went to audition for it. I had worked with Priya ma’am prior to ‘Kanda Naal Mudhal’ for a documentary. I must’ve been 8 or 9 years old. We lost touch after. Cut to five years later I get called for an audition and I go. I finished the audition and the team asked me to wait to meet the director. She walked out, both of us squealed, and the rest is history”.

She further mentioned, “I was so happy I got to work with her for debut. It’s such a sweet memory. Both our firsts. ‘Kanda Naal Mudhal’ launched me into a world which at that time had no clue would end up being my career. Acing wasn’t my career option. It was something I considered a hobby at that time”.

When asked about her experience of working with Madhur Bhandarkar in 'The Wives', she said, “The best experience I have had so far. I am a director’s actor and it’s so important for me to be in sync with my director. Madhur Bhandarkar is such a talented and multi-faceted director”.

“He knows exactly what and how to get the right output from his actors. I love the way he portrays women. Also how many directors today write solely for women? I am so glad I have got to work with him, that too on a project like ‘The Wives’”, she added.

