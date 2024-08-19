Reduced rainfall in TN predicted after Wednesday

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that there will be a reduction in rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

The RMC in a statement on Monday said that till August 21, there will be heavy rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu. The weather department has already issued warnings for the southern regions of Tamil Nadu and districts in Western Ghats.

Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Namakkal for the next two days. According to the weather department, the heavy rains are due to a trough and a cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea.

However, Senthamaraikannan, Director, Area Cyclone Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre in a statement said: “The rainfall activity is expected to reduce gradually from Wednesday over the south and areas along the Western Ghats as the system prevailing over the sea is likely to weaken in the coming days.”

He further said that as per extended predictions by dynamical models, normal to below normal rainfalls till the end of this month in Tamil Nadu till August end.

The RMC also said that some areas of Chennai and surrounding areas are likely to receive mild showers in the evening and night for the next two days.

It may be recalled that cyclonic circulation near the southern Kerala coast and a trough extending from it triggered rainfall of various intensities in many places of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu received a copious amount of rainfall this monsoon and has recorded an overall rainfall of 30.2cm against its normal share of 15.6cm for the season. The monsoon rainfall remains surplus in most districts, except Nagapattinam.

