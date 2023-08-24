Receiving National Award for Best Direction is 'surreal feeling': Nikhil Mahajan

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, who on Thursday bagged the National Film Award for Best Direction for Marathi film ‘Godavari’, has called it a “surreal feeling” and said that this win is "closest to his heart".

The director said: "This award is for my mom and dad who have tirelessly ensured that I get to live my dream. It is also for Jitendra Joshi who believed in me and stood by my side. It is for my entire cast and crew of ‘Godavari’ who rallied like champions against all odds and made it happen."

"It is for Nashik which holds in its heart the mighty Godavari. It is for my producers Jio Studios who ensured that my voice and vision travelled everywhere. It is for Vikram Gokhle who had said I’ll win this on the first day of shoot. And lastly it is for Nishikant Kamat, the director who I made ‘Godavari’ for. To win a national award for directing this film is truly completing a circle," he added.

Mahajan had earlier also won the IFFI Special Jury Prize (2021) for Direction, thereby making ‘Godavari’ the first Marathi film to secure two awards at a leading international film festival.

The film has been produced by Jio Studios.

On Jio Studios' films winning three awards at the National Film Awards, Jyoti Deshpande, President - Media Business, RIL, said: "It’s a big moment for Jio Studios as our acclaimed films ‘Mimi’ and ‘Godavari’ have done us proud at the 69th National Film Awards. Congratulations to Kriti Sanon (Best Actress for Mimi), Pankaj Tripathi (Best Supporting Actor for Mimi) and Nikhil Mahajan (Best Director for ‘Godavari’) for bagging awards in prestigious categories."

"Receiving National Film Awards is a testament to the dedication and passion of our talent. This recognition not only celebrates their creativity and storytelling but also inspires us to continue creating films that not only entertain but also resonate with audiences on a profound level," she added.

