Hyderabad Rents Soar Over 50% in Gachibowli, Hitech City: Anarock Report

The rental real estate market in Hyderabad has seen a sharp jump in house rents over the past five years, with Gachibowli and Hitech City leading the surge. According to real estate consulting firm Anarock, rents in these two IT hubs have increased by more than 50% between 2021-end and the second quarter of 2025.

Steep Climb in Hyderabad Rentals

In Gachibowli, the monthly rent for a standard 2BHK (1,000 sq. ft) has soared from ₹22,000 in 2021 to ₹36,600 in Q2-2025 — a 66% rise. Hitech City has recorded a similar spike, with rents climbing from ₹23,000 to ₹36,350 in the same period, reflecting a 58% growth. The increase is driven by strong demand from Hyderabad’s expanding IT workforce and a shortage of ready-to-move-in homes in prime locations.

National Trends in Real Estate Prices

The report highlights that across 14 key micro-markets in India, capital values have risen between 24% and 139%, while rentals have grown by 32% to 81% from 2021-end to mid-2025. Sector-150 in Noida has witnessed the highest capital appreciation at 139% and a 71% rise in rentals, propelled by large-scale township projects and strong investor interest.

Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road and Thanisandra Main Road, Hyderabad’s Gachibowli and Hitech City, Pune’s Hinjewadi and Wagholi, and Mumbai’s Chembur and Mulund are among the other top-performing markets with significant rent and price growth.

Connectivity and Infrastructure Driving Growth

The Anarock report notes that micro-markets with upcoming metro corridors, expressways, or proximity to airports consistently outperform others in both capital value and rental growth. Improved connectivity, job creation, and robust infrastructure remain the primary drivers.

Hyderabad’s IT Hubs Still in High Demand

While national rental inflation has eased in recent months, Hyderabad’s Gachibowli and Hitech City continue to post double-digit annual increases. The report attributes this resilience to a steady influx of IT professionals, ongoing infrastructure upgrades, and a tight housing supply in these high-demand zones.