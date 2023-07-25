realme Pad 2: Perfect companion for today’s youth

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) In today’s fast-paced digital world, tablets have become the go-to choice for the tech-savvy generation. From on-the-go productivity to immersive entertainment, tablets offer a seamless experience for all.

Among the tech giants, realme stands tall in bringing leap-forward technologies and innovations to the youth.

Having set numerous benchmarks in the smartphone and smart wearable industries, the brand is now geared up to revolutionise the tablet market with its latest offering, the realme Pad 2.

The company is now introducing realme Pad 2, the latest addition to the realme's lineup, which will continue to follow the legacy of its predecessors and bring breakthrough technology to the tablet segment.

Just like the brand’s dedication to developing cutting-edge smartphones, the Pad 2 was created with the same level of commitment and passion.

With the realme Pad 2, users can expect a complete change in their tablet experience without any change in price. The price is same as the previous realme Pad, elevating their usage to the next level with sincerity.

In line with its "No Leap, No Launch" philosophy, realme has gone the extra mile to enhance the user experience and cater to the diverse needs of the young generation. To achieve this, realme has collected valuable feedback from users across the country, ensuring a comprehensive product experience that addresses the needs and preferences of its customers.

One of the highlights of the realme Pad 2 is realme’s commitment to making

cutting-edge technology accessible to the masses. As part of this mission, the tablet will come with educational discounts for students, making it more pocket-friendly and viable for academic purposes. Students can now enjoy the benefits of leap-forward technology without stretching their budgets.

The realme Pad 2 boasts of an impressive segment-leading 120Hz 2K Super Display, redefining flagship visual excellence with its smoothness and clarity specially for the young users enjoying high quality videos. The screen-to-body ratio has been enhanced to a remarkable 85.2%, offering an immersive visual experience like never before, making it the leader in its segment with the highest screen-to-body ratio.

The powerful 8360mAh battery ensures extended usage without worrying about running out of power, and the segment-exclusive 33W fast charging support reduces downtime significantly, that can charge up to 50% in only 50 minutes. It also supports reverse charging that enables you to charge your smartphone through the realme Pad 2 by using an OTG data cable.

Storage capacity is not an issue with the realme Pad 2, featuring configurations of up to 8GB+256GB. Moreover, realme Pad 2 is the only one in the segment offering innovative Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that extends its 8GB of RAM by up to 8GB more, providing a seamless multitasking experience and smooth performance.

The realme Pad 2 takes software experience to a brand new level, being the first tablet to come with realme UI 4.0 based on the latest Android 13 out of the box. This ensures users get a clean, customizable, and feature-rich interface for a delightful user experience, tailored to meet their unique preferences.

With its dedication to technological innovation and customer satisfaction, the realme Pad 2 is undoubtedly a true game-changer in the tablet market. Whether it's for entertainment, education, or productivity, the realme Pad 2 is poised to revolutionise the tablet experience and leave a lasting impact on its users.

The realme Pad 2 has been carefully crafted to cater to the needs of the youth and the tech-savvy generation. With its high-end display, impressive battery life, and cutting-edge software, this tablet is the perfect companion for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a casual user, the realme Pad 2 has got you covered with its incredible performance and seamless user experience.

Keeping in mind our customer’s needs, students can avail an additional discount of INR 500 on all variants of realme Pad 2.

As realme continues to relentlessly innovate, the realme Pad 2 marks a new milestone in the brand's journey. With a focus on empowering the youth and making cutting-edge technology accessible, realme is cementing its position as a leading player in the tech world. So get ready to embrace the future of tablets with the realme Pad 2 and experience a leap forward like never before.

