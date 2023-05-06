RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 7,000 IPL runs

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Virat Kohli on Saturday became the first batter to get to 7000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his side's game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here.

The 34-year-old Kohli got to the 7000-run mark in his 233rd IPL match with a cut shot against Axar Patel in the fourth over of RCB's innings. After achieving the feat, the local boy received a huge round of applause from his home crowd, even though he plays for Bangalore.

Kohli, who has represented RCB throughout his IPL career starting from the first edition in 2008, has 49 fifties and five centuries in the tournament.

The former RCB skipper is already the all-time highest scorer in the IPL. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan with 6536 runs, David Warner (6189), Rohit Sharma (6063), and Suresh Raina (5,528).

In the 2023 edition of IPL, Kohli has the highest score of 82 not out and has smashed five half-centuries so far.

