Raymond Lifestyle suffers Rs 45 crore net loss in Q4; revenue and margins take a hit

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Raymond Lifestyle on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 45 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, compared to net profit of Rs 236 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The poor performance was largely due to a significant drop in revenue and margins, as well as rising costs.

The company’s revenue from operations fell 11.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,494 crore in Q4, down from Rs 1,684 crore in Q4 FY24.

The fall in revenue was attributed to weak consumer demand and the impact of a ransomware attack, which disrupted operations, according to its stock exchange filing.

Executive Chairman Gautam Singhania said the company’s performance was under pressure due to weak consumer sentiment and difficult macro-economic conditions.

“Our performance this year was under pressure, primarily due to weak consumer demand and challenging macro-economic conditions,” Singhania stated.

However, he reaffirmed Raymond Lifestyle’s commitment to building a sustainable and profitable business for the long term.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped sharply by 94.5 per cent to just Rs 13.6 crore, compared to Rs 246.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

As a result, the EBITDA margin shrank drastically to just 1 per cent from 14.6 per cent a year ago period.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,625.08 crore in Q4, an increase of 4.45 per cent over Rs 1,555.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24, further pressuring profitability.

Segment-wise, the branded textile business, one of the company’s major revenue drivers, saw a 21 per cent decline in revenue to Rs 727 crore in Q4, down from Rs 920 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

This segment also experienced a sharp fall in EBITDA margins, dropping to 7 per cent from 21.8 per cent, mainly due to scale de-leverage caused by weaker demand and operational disruption.

The branded apparel segment posted revenue of Rs 391 crore in the March quarter, slightly down from Rs 409 crore a year ago.

The segment's EBITDA margin fell to just 0.4 per cent, compared to 13.5 per cent last financial year.

The fall was due to higher upfront investments in expanding the retail store network and an unfavourable channel mix.

