Ravi Shankar Prasad lauds Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Ground Zero’

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of Parliament, recently watched ‘Ground Zero’ during a special screening in the national capital, and hailed the film for its portrayal of BSF jawans.

The special screening of the film was held in Chanakyapuri, the high-profile diplomatic area of New Delhi on Saturday. The Delhi premiere was marked by appreciation, reflection, and a shared sense of pride in the story being told.

Ravi Shankar Prasad attended the premiere and watched the film along with BSF jawans and the ‘Ground Zero’ team. He interacted with Emraan Hashmi, who plays BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, director Tejas Deoskar, and co-producers including Arhan Bagati.

Talking about the film, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It is a very good film and very well presents the work that BSF people have done to eliminate terrorism in Kashmir. My greeting to all the filmmakers”.

Earlier, on April 18, the film created history by becoming the first movie in 38 years to host a red carpet premiere and special screening in Srinagar. Held exclusively for BSF jawans, the premiere was a powerful tribute to those who serve on the frontlines. The makers, cast, and crew came together for this rare and emotional moment, presenting the film to real-life heroes in the very land it draws inspiration from.

The film is based on true events and inspired by BSF’s most significant operation in the last 50 years.

Presented by Excel Entertainment, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar, and is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. ‘Ground Zero’ is set to debut in cinemas on April 25, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.