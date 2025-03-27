Ravi Kishan beams with joy as he poses with Sunny Deol

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Ravi Kishan flashed a smile as he shared a picture-perfect moment with the ever-charismatic superstar Sunny Deol.

Ravi took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures with Sunny. It seems the photographs were clicked in a vanity van. In the photo, the two actors are seen posing together. Ravi sported an off-white hued ensemble with a maroon shirt. He is smiling confidently and casually placing an arm around Sunny.

Sunny sports a relaxed look with a light blue linen shirt, matching pants, a beige bucket hat, and a watch. He’s smiling warmly in the image. The second was a close-up image of the two, who are seen sharing a warm and friendly moment.

“This one doesn’t need a caption #ravikishan #sunnydeol #classic,” Ravi wrote as the caption.

Sunny is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Jaat”. The makers released its trailer earlier this week.

The trailer, packed with high-octane action, has Sunny and Randeep Hooda engage in a fiery face-off. It gives a glimpse into the intense rivalry and power struggles that define the film.

Sunny had said, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film.”

“We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made 'Jaat.'”

Randeep’s character is portrayed as the embodiment of pure evil, a ruthless figure who fears no one and will kill anyone in his path. Against this menacing force, Sunny Deol's Jaat steps in.

“Jaat” marks Deol’s first onscreen collaboration with Randeep, who is playing the antagonist in the film. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features an ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film will be released in theatres on April 10.

