Raveena Tandon pays tribute to late father on his 90th birthday with childhood photos

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to remember her late father on his 90th birthday.

She shared a collection of heartfelt photos as she fondly recalls cherished memories of their time together. For the caption, Raveena simply wrote, “90th Pops.” From childhood photos to present-day pictures and heartfelt moments with her mother, Tandon’s post beautifully captures the essence of her relationship with her late father, honoring their shared memories and family bonds.

One of the heartwarming black-and-white photos shows toddler Raveena in her father’s arms, wearing a frock and a hairband. Another image captures her in a cute dress, being held by her father as they both gaze into the camera. The collection also includes a family photo featuring Raveena, her father, mother Veena Tandon, and brother Rajiv Tandon.

Last year, the 'Mohra' actress inaugurated a chowk in memory of her father, Ravi Tandon. Sharing photos from it, the actress captioned it, “Happy Birthday Pops... #ravitandonchowk 17 February 2024.”

For the unversed, Raveena's father, Ravi Tandon, passed away at the age of 87 due to respiratory failure at his Mumbai residence on February 11, 2022. In a statement, the family had shared, “He was suffering from lung fibrosis from past few years. Today he passed away due to respiratory failure.”

Raveena had also paid a tribute to her father in an emotional post on Instagram at the time. The actress had written, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

Meanwhile, work-wise, the 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' actress was last seen in the film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Raveena will next be seen in the upcoming film “Welcome to the Jungle.”

