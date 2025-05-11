Rattled Pak Minister denies ceasefire violation after India warns of retaliation

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Hours after violating a ceasefire deal with India, Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar has denied that his country did not commit any ceasefire violations as India issued a stern warning saying that their armed forces will retaliate to any instances of repetition of the firing along the International Border as well as the Line of Control (LoC).

"Pakistan cannot do any ceasefire violation nor has it thought about this. It is a moment of celebration and people are rejoicing since it is a victory for us," The Dawn quoted Tarar as speaking during an interview with Geo News.

Tarar said once the ceasefire was done, there was no question of Pakistan violating it.

"Sanity should prevail instead of such baseless accusations."

He said, "As of now, there is no violation from Pakistan."

In a late-night media briefing, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

The armed forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan," he added.

"This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today," Foreign Secretary Misri said.

"The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," he added.

The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation, the Foreign Secretary said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility," he added.

"The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

The terror attack had killed 26 people.

India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.