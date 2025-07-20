Rashmika Mandanna's big surprise to be unveiled tomorrow: 'Very very very very excited & nervous'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna has been hinting for a long time now that she has something really big in store for her admirers.

Adding to the excitement, the 'Pushpa' actress revealed that she will be making the big announcement on Monday.

Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where she was heard saying, "Okay, I can't believe I am finally recording this. Like you know by now, I have been working on something very very very close to my heart- it's not just a project, it's something I've poured my love into for you- for every message, for every cheer, every bit of love you have sent my way for the years. This is me sharing a little piece of that with you."

"I hope you feel it, I hope you love it - can't wait to share it with you. It's launching tomorrow, and I am very very very very excited about this and very nervous, and very grateful," she added.

Her latest IG post was captioned, "Been keeping something special to myself for a while now… and trust me, it’s not easy when all I want to do is share it with you… Just a little longer…"

Yesterday, the 'Animal' actress shared that she will be commencing a new business soon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika dropped a video of a recent conversation with her mom.

Rashmika said, "Today, I am going to be shooting for something very, very important, something that you had said; this business I am going to start."

Her mother replied to this, saying, "You do good, you get good."

However, the post did not reveal which business Rashmika is venturing into.

Furthermore, Rashmika penned a heartfelt note for her mother that read, "Mumma is always the first to know...Her words are like a wiper clearing the misty glass for a better view of the new road not taken...Gives one a sense of protection, power, and calm. I think it’s the right road to take when I have her approval...Love you, ma!"

