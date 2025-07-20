Prateik Chaudhary on his film debut: "It is very different from anything I’ve done before'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) After making a name for himself in the television industry, actor Prateik Chaudhary will be stepping into movies with "Band Baaja Murder".

Shedding light on his character, Prateik shared that his role in the movie is quite different from anything he has played earlier.

“Kundan’s look is very different from anything I’ve done before. He wears simple short kurtas, jeans, and casual t-shirts—very grounded yet elegant. He’s a pleasant, good-looking, humble guy, and the simplicity of the character is what really appealed to me,” he shared.

The experience was full of firsts for Prateik. Talking about the same, he added, “What made it special was that everything was new to me, as it is my first film, my first lead role, and my first long shoot. The whole experience was fresh, exciting, and enriching. So while it wasn’t ‘challenging’ in the traditional sense, it was certainly a learning curve—and a memorable one.”

A 15-day schedule of "Band Baaja Murder" was recently concluded in Lucknow. Recalling the experience, Prateik added, “Even though it was just 15 days, the bonding we developed felt like we had been working together for years. It never felt like a rushed project; the connection with the cast and crew was deep and emotional.”

He added that on the last day of the schedule, they all got emotional. "There was something magical about this shoot—only good vibes on set. Everyone was so warm and committed. We still crave to work together again, with the same energy and team spirit. It was truly special,” he added.

Grateful for his journey so far, the 'Tose Naina Milaike' actor said, “I’m honestly just going with the flow, following the path that the universe is laying out for me, and I’m grateful for every step of it. OTT has opened up fresh opportunities and new audiences, and as an actor, it’s a beautiful time to grow. Thu Thu Thu—may the good energy continue."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.