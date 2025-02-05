Rashmika Mandanna advocates for kindness in a powerful post

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to share a powerful message about kindness.

The actress, known for her roles in films across various languages, posted a series of her photos along with a thoughtful caption that read, "Kindness is so underrated these days. I choose kindness and everything that comes with it. Let’s all be kind to each other." The post was accompanied by serene, cheerful photos of the actress, adding a personal touch to her meaningful message.

Meanwhile, Mandanna is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Chhaava," where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal.

The duo recently attended a promotional event in Hyderabad, where Vicky was seen helping the actress climb a staircase.

The 'Pushpa' actress sustained a severe injury to her right foot during a gym session. Rashmika also shared a heartwarming photo featuring them on her Instagram, captioning it, “You as Vicky Kaushal and as Raaje are most definitely a toofan. You truly have a way of making all of us feel very special. It was so lovely to have you in Hyderabad... and next time, please do allow me to host you properly.”

She added, “I am so sorry I am not in my best capacity to run around supporting you with the promotions, but I promise you I will do my best. @vickykaushal09 #Chhaava.”

In the first photo, Vicky was captured bowing with his hands folded in front of the actress, who is seated in a wheelchair due to her leg fracture. The second image showed both stars sitting together as they engaged with the audience.

At a promotional event, the 'Uri' actor greeted the audience in Telugu with assistance from Rashmika. He said, "Namaskaaram to everyone. How are you all doing? I'm so happy to be here in Hyderabad!"

On a related note, "Chhaava" is based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film, helmed by Laxman Utekar, also stars Akshaye Khanna. The action thriller is slated to hit theaters on February 14.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.