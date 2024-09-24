Rashmika had a ‘second to go a temple’, here’s what she wished for

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared that she went to the temple and has wished good luck to children for their exams and those who are looking for a job.

Rashmika took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is flashing a big smile and has holy ash along with kumkum on her forehead.

She wrote: “I just had a second to go to a temple just now and I just felt like saying - god bless you all , kids - all the best for your exams, everyone looking for a job I hope all you get what you are looking for, I hope all your days are filled with love, joy and happiness Mwah! Big love!”

On September 22, Rashmika Mandanna shared that she was a guest at the Versace Spring-Summer 2025 fashion show and posed with Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace.

Rashmika shared a picture posted by Donatella on her Instagram handle and for the caption, she wrote: “ donatella_versace what an absolute pleasure it was to have met you.. You are truly special! Thankyou for inspiring us and showing us what a powerhouse of a woman you truly are!”

Donatella is the sister of Gianni Versace, founder of the luxury fashion company Versace, with whom she worked closely on the brand. After Gianni died in 1997, Donatella inherited a portion of the Versace brand and became its creative director.

Rashmika will next be seen in “Pushpa 2: The Rule” starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The action-thriller helmed by director Sukumar is a sequel to its first successor titled ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in 2021.

The film is slated to release on the big screens on December 6, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

