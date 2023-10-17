Rashami Desai shares her unconditional love for garba

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) For actress Rashami Desai, Navratri isn't just about wearing fancy clothes but also doing garba.

The actress said the dance lover inside her is always looking forward to this time of the year.

"Well, Navratri is here and I genuinely can't keep calm. Believe me when I say this, over the years, I have mastered every step of garba. The dance lover inside me always looks forward to this time of the year and I love it,” Rashami said.

The actress said: "For me, Navratri is all about spending quality time with my family and friends. That's exactly what I am going to do this year as well. By God's grace and blessings, it has been a good year for me personally and professionally. May the love and blessings of God keep coming."

On the work front, Rashami recently received a lot of love and appreciation for her music video 'Pyar Eda Da' alongside Shoaib Ibrahim and going forward.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.