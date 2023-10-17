Bengal ration distribution case: ED tracks foreign assets of arrested accused

Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, has tracked overseas assets in Dubai owned by Bakibur Rahman, the businessman recently arrested by the central agency officials in connection with the case.

The ED officials, sources said, had been able to track two luxurious residential accommodation registered in the name of Rahman in Dubai, the combined value of which will be nothing less than Rs 14 crore.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that while majority of the funds for the purchase of the two properties were transferred by Rahman from India, a small part of it was financed through overseas bank loans, the sources said.

Now, the question that is hounding the investigation sleuths is whether the purchase of these properties were meant only for expansion of property through diversion of the alleged scam proceeds or ultimately Rahman had plans to escape to Dubai.

Meanwhile, some close associates of Rahman too are under the ED scanner. They will be summoned and questioned in this connection during the next few days.

All of them are directly or indirectly linked to the rationing distribution system of the state.

While some of them are employees of the state food & supplies department, some are ration distributors and dealers.

Already, seizure of multiple state government seals from the office of Bakibur Rahman, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ration distribution irregularities case in West Bengal, has confirmed the involvement of senior officials of the state food & supplies department in the matter.

According to the sources, the government seals recovered from his office include those of West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation Limited, chief inspector, district food supply officers, and sub-inspector of state food & supplies department.

Without the active involvement of a section of department officials, so many stamps could not have reached the accused's office, the ED officials feel.

