Rare Bob Dylan painting fetches nearly $200K at art auction

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) A rare abstract painting created by legendary singer Bob Dylan over 50 years ago recently sold for a huge sum.

The artwork from circa 1968 by the rock icon sold for $196,156 at auction, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The painting was created during the musician’s time in Woodstock, New York, a period that saw him collaborate with The Band.

As per ‘People’, these recordings were later released on ‘The Basement Tapes’ in 1975 and ‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete’ in 2014.

RR Auction described the painting on its website as a “colourful and energetic abstract composition featuring the large central outline of a bull. The canvas is filled in with captivating abstract shapes and patterns combined with recognisable imagery, including music notes, bow ties, animals, and segmented features. At the top is the red outline of a man in a brimmed hat-mirroring his own style during his Woodstock days."

As per the auction house, Dylan offered the painting to Woodstock-area resident Sandy LePanto in exchange for an astrology chart, noting that the painting had been in her family until it was recently rediscovered in her former husband, Anthony Lepanto's estate.

"Sandy was not only one of the most beautiful women in Woodstock at a time when there were many; she was a mystic, a channeler, a reader of stars, and a maker of astrology charts for her friends,” wrote Anne Margaret Daniel, as per the auction’s description.

“Mythologies fascinated her, and she read broadly and deeply in the legends of many cultures....Dylan gave Sandy a painting in exchange for the charts and readings she’d done for him."

Beyond his legendary music, Dylan is also known for his artwork, which has been exhibited. One of his paintings graced the cover of The Band’s 1968 debut album, 'Music from Big Pink.' His artwork was also used for his 1970 double album ‘Self-Portrait’.

