Ranveer Singh wanted to make his character Khilji ‘darker and even more of an extremist’

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) As "Padmaavat" re-releases today, actor Ranveer Singh opened up about the intense creative process behind his iconic portrayal of Alauddin Khilji.

The 'Singham Again' actor revealed that he aimed to make the character "darker" and more of an "extremist," pushing the boundaries of his performance to bring a greater depth to the complex historical figure. The actor reflected on the challenges he faced in portraying such a ruthless character and how he approached the role with dedication and intensity.

Reflecting on his performance, Ranveer stated, “As an actor, I need to be honest with the script. I used the script as my textbook.” He emphasized the importance of staying true to the vision of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and writer Prakash Kapadia, stating, “For the most part, I take my cues from what is written.”

Singh also expressed his desire to delve even deeper into its darker aspects. "In fact, I wanted to make Khilji darker and even more of an extremist," he remarked. He further mentioned that for this project, "Mr. Bhansali really molded me this time." This hands-on direction gave Singh the opportunity to expand on the script’s foundation, allowing him to truly bring the character of Khilji to life.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic directorial "Padmaavat," starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, was initially set for a re-release on January 24, 2025.

However, the release date has now been postponed, and the film will instead return to theaters on February 6.

Set in 1303 AD during medieval India, "Padmaavat" tells the fearless story of Queen Padmavati, played by Deepika, and her battle against the ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji. (Ranveer Singh). The film highlights her strength in protecting her kingdom and honor from Khilji’s sinister ambitions.

The plot centers on Padmavati, who marries Maharawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Chittor, a kingdom located in northwest India, and the struggles that unfold as Khilji targets her beauty and power.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.