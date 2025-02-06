Jack Black and Paul Rudd announce the new cast of 'Anaconda Reboot'

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Sony Pictures came up with a unique approach to announce the cast of their highly anticipated film "Anaconda". In the announcement video posted on YouTube, Jack Black can be seen singing the names of the actors appearing in the film.

He is later joined by co-stars Paul Rudd and Selton Mello. While Selton Mello plays the guitar, Paul Rudd is seen banging the bongos.

Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Steve Zahn (Silo, Joy Ride), Selton Mello, and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad, Road House) will be joining Jack Black, Selton Mello, and Paul Rudd as part of the film's core cast. The project will be made under the direction of Tom Gormican.

The film will see Jack Black as Doug McCallister, Paul Rudd as Griff, Selton Mello as Santiago, Thandiwe Newton as Claire Simons, Steve Zahn as Kenny Trent, Daniela Melchior as Ana Almeida, and Ione Skye as Malie McCallister.

If the reports are to be believed, "Anaconda" is expected to follow the mishaps encountered by a group of friends in the jungle as they seek to film a new version of the original movie, something they had enjoyed when they were younger.

The story for the film has been penned by Gormican in collaboration with Kevin Etten. It is the sixth installment in the "Anaconda" film series after "Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid" (2004), "Anaconda 3: Offspring" (2008), "Anacondas: Trail of Blood" (2009), and "Lake Placid vs. Anaconda" (2015).

Bankrolled under the banner of Columbia Pictures, along with TSG Entertainment, and Fully Formed Entertainment, "Anaconda" is a retelling of the 1997 film. Helmed by Luis Llosa, the drama featured Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz, and Jon Voight as the leads.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has confirmed that 'Anaconda' will hit Indian cinemas exclusively this Christmas on 25th December 2025.

