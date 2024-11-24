Ranveer, Aditya Dhar seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of film’s next schedule

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Aditya Dhar seeked divine blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar before commencing the next schedule of their yet-untitled film in the city.

Ranveer, who will reportedly play an R&AW agent in the untitled movie, took to Instagram, where he shared a few pictures from the visit. The first image had Ranveer in a white shirt, wearing a saffron headscarf. The Golden Temple can be seen in the backdrop. Another picture showed him and Aditya praying with their backs towards the camera.

For the caption, he wrote: “Jakon raakhe saiyaan, maar sake na koi.”

The actor-director duo wanted to visit the Temple before starting the next schedule of the film. The team shot for an elaborate schedule in Bangkok earlier and this will be their second schedule.

It was in July, when the project was announced. Ranveer had shared a post on Instagram at that time and captioned it: “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration “Article 370”.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

Ranveer’s latest release is “Singham Again” by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, who played a negative character in the blockbuster.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.