Nagpur, Feb 26 (IANS) Danish Malewar and Karun Nair batted for a majority of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala and helped former champions Vidarbha get to 254/4 at stumps at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha here on Wednesday. After winning the toss and electing to field first, in their first-ever appearance in the final of India's premier domestic tournament, Kerala struck early with the ball.

On just the second ball of the day, Mattakandathil Dinesan Nidheesh struck the pads of Parth Rekhade which sent the fielding side into ecstasy. Skipper Sachin Baby decided to review umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal's decision which fell in Kerala's favour.

The early strike saw lower-order batter Darshan Nalkande come out to crease at number 3, in a change of strategy for the batting side. However, the move did not prove fruitful as Nalkande departed after scoring one run in 21 deliveries. Nidheesh took his second scalp of the day with a short delivery, bowled outside off, which prompted a pull shot by Nalkande straight to the fielder strategically placed at deep mid-wicket.

Opening batter Dhruv Shorey also returned to the pavilion two weeks later. Eden Apple Tom's length ball outside off saw the right-handed batter knick it straight to the wicket-keeper. However, with Vidarbha reeling at 24/3, Malewar and Nair took the game into their own hands. The duo put on a 205-run stand, in 415 balls, for the fourth wicket.

Malewar, who ended the day on an unbeaten 138, faced 269 deliveries during his time at the crease while ticking along at a strike rate of 53.28. The 21-year-old racked up his second century in first-class cricket after having made his debut in 2024.

Nair’s innings saw the veteran reach a massive milestone of scoring 8,000 runs in First-Class cricket and crossed the feat when he reached 10 runs. He went on to score 86 runs but was denied his ninth century in first class after being cheaply dismissed close to the stumps.

Kerala decided to take the second new ball in the 81st over and Nair was dismissed on the very next delivery. However, it was not a case of the new ball beating Nair, but rather a confusion between the duo at the crease. Nair left the delivery, by Tom, but the keeper was unable to collect the ball cleanly. Nair left the crease in hopes of stealing a quick run but miscommunication from Malewar’s side led to Nair’s untimely dismissal.

Yash Thakur remained unbeaten alongside Malewar to close the curtains on an important Day 1 but the duo will hope to extend their grasp on the game by posing a dominating total on Day 2.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha 254/4 in 86 overs (Danish Malewar 138 not out, Karun Nair 86; MD Nidheesh 2-33, Eden Apple Tom 1-66) vs Vidarbha.

