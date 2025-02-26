AFC U20 Asia Cup: Saudi Arabia scrape through to final on penalties against Korea Republic

Shenzhen, Feb 26 (IANS) Saudi Arabia secured their place in the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 final after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Korea Republic, following a goalless draw after 120 minutes in their semi-final clash at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Centre Stadium on Wednesday.

The match was a tense affair, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock during regular and extra time, leading to a nail-biting shootout.

Korea Republic, seeking a record-extending 13th title, started with a surprise move, benching in-form striker Kim Tae-won. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s coach Marcos Soares made a notable change, giving Saud Al Tumbkti a start, with center-backs Saud Harun and Mohammed Barnawi both suspended.

The match began at a fast pace, with Saudi Arabia’s Amar Al Yuhaybi testing goalkeeper Hong Seong-min with a half-volley. However, both teams soon settled into a defensive approach, unwilling to take risks. The first clear chance came in the 29th minute, as Yousef made a crucial save from Son Seung-min’s effort. Saudi Arabia then came close with a deflected shot from Bassam Hazazi, but it narrowly missed.

In the second half, Korea Republic had a golden opportunity to take the lead, but Jin Tae-ho missed an open chance in the 53rd minute. Despite efforts from Tae-won and Yoon Do-young, Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper Hamed Yousef kept his side in the game with crucial saves, forcing the match into extra time.

The additional 30 minutes saw no breakthrough, with Saudi Arabia’s Nawaf Al Ghulaymish clearing a late effort off the line. In the shootout, Yousef emerged as the hero, saving two penalties, including Kim Gyeol’s attempt. Ali Al Mahdawi scored the decisive spot-kick, sending Saudi Arabia into Saturday’s final, where they will face either Australia or Japan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.