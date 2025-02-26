Anjani Mahadev temple: 'Mini Amarnath' of Manali mesmerises devotees with its beauty

Manali, Feb 26 (IANS) Nestled in the breathtaking valleys of Himachal Pradesh, the Anjani Mahadev Mandir has earned a unique place in the hearts of devotees, attracting pilgrims year after year with its mesmerising beauty and profound spiritual energy.

Revered as the "Mini Amarnath" of Manali, the temple is home to a naturally-formed, ice Shivling - just like the famous Baba Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir. This Shivling, standing 20 to 30 feet tall, has become a powerful symbol of faith and a divine miracle for all who witness it.

Himachal Pradesh, aptly known as "Devbhoomi" or "Land of the Gods," is an enchanting region where every river, mountain, and valley seems to radiate a divine aura. Anjani Mahadev Temple, perched 11,000 feet above sea level, is no exception. Situated three kilometres from Solang Valley, this temple draws devotees not only for its stunning natural beauty but also for the miraculous Shivling that is created by nature itself.

Every winter, a giant ice Shivling forms naturally at the Anjani Mahadev Temple, similar to the formation of the Shivling in the Amarnath cave. The height of this ice structure fluctuates according to the seasons, but each year it continues to inspire awe. This year, the Shivling stands at an impressive height of 30 feet, inviting devotees and tourists alike to witness its divine power.

The legend surrounding the Anjani Mahadev Temple is steeped in ancient mythological beliefs. It is said that during the Treta Yuga, Mata Anjani, the mother of Lord Hanuman, performed severe penance at this very spot for 7,000 years to seek a powerful son. Moved by her dedication, Lord Shiva appeared before her and blessed her with a son who would later become the mighty Lord Hanuman. As a result, the temple has come to symbolise the divine bond between a mother and her child, and the spiritual energy of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.

A truly unique aspect of the Anjani Mahadev Shivling is the natural waterfall that continuously pours water over it 24 hours a day, year-round. This stunning natural phenomenon is believed to be an act of nature’s worship for Lord Shiva. The sight of the cascading water over the ice Shivling adds to the temple's sense of divine mystery and power, reinforcing its sacred significance. Devotees believe that a visit to this temple and a darshan of the Shivling will fulfil all wishes, as the divine blessings of Lord Shiva are said to flow freely here.

Visitors to Anjani Mahadev must walk barefoot to reach the temple, covering a distance of 500 metres to approach the Shivling. This journey, though physically demanding, is considered a sacred ritual in itself. As pilgrims make their way to the temple, they are met with serene natural beauty and a profound sense of spirituality that fills the air.

Baba Fultoon, a long-time resident of the area, shared his experiences with IANS, recalling that the significance of the Anjani Mahadev Temple was first revealed by Baba Prakashpuri, who discovered the place through divine vision. Baba Fultoon has witnessed the Shivling's growth over the years, recalling a time when it reached a height of 40 feet. This year, the Shivling is around 30 feet tall, continuing to draw devotees in large numbers.

Baba Fultoon said, "I have visited Baba Amarnath before, and now I have also had darshan of Anjani Mahadev. This is a memorable experience."

Shubham, a tourist from Saharanpur, was equally awed by the natural phenomenon.

"This Shivling is created by nature itself," he said. "The waterfall constantly pouring water on the Shivling is a true wonder of nature."

Sushant, a tourist from Lucknow, shared his feelings of reverence upon visiting the temple: "It was difficult to reach, but the darshan of Mahadev made it all worthwhile. I have heard of the divine power of Anjani Mahadev, and now I have witnessed it firsthand."

Sankalp from Agra expressed his amazement at the experience: "Just like the Amarnath Shivling, this one is made of snow too. Having visited Baba Amarnath before, I can say that the darshan of Anjani Mahadev is equally memorable. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The Anjani Mahadev Temple, with its stunning natural beauty and deep spiritual significance, continues to captivate the hearts of pilgrims from all over the country. It stands as a powerful reminder of the divine forces that shape the world, where nature itself worships Lord Shiva, and where every step taken towards the temple is a step closer to divine grace.

