Rani says 'Mardaani 3' is in ideation stage, 'girls have to find it empowering'

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has shared details about the third installment of the ‘Mardaani’ franchise and said that it is in ideation stage.

In the franchise, Rani essays the role of a feisty and fearless cop named Shivani Shivaji Roy, in this franchise and she takes on criminals who prey on women.

Rani shared: “Mardaani 3 is in ideation stage. Once YRF has a great and concrete story idea, Mardaani 3 will get into the scripting stage. I’m excited to see how Mardaani 3 shapes up! I am crossing my fingers because I would love to play the part of Shivani.”

“When I did Mardaani 2, I was quite nervous because I had never done a sequel before. I was like how will it happen? Because I leave my characters behind each time a film gets over and I don’t know if I will be able to reprise that part again. With Mardaani 2, I was surprised that I enjoyed reprising the part. So now I have tasted blood. So now I want to reprise it again in 3,” she added.

Rani revealed that the film’s script will need to be exceptional because the expectation from audiences is sky-high from this franchise and they would need to see a crackingly fresh story.

Rani said: “I will be very happy and excited if the Mardaani 3 script comes about really something that we would make a film. Because I as an actor always believe that we don’t want to do a film because it sounds good. We need to do a film when the script is good and when we want to make a film which is making a difference.”

She added: “With Mardaani 3 we can’t make a film if the story does not have that substance. It has to be something that people relate with today, the girls find it empowering. Only then we can do Mardaani 3. We can’t do it just because it sounds exciting. So I am hoping if they can crack a really good script, I would just like to get on with it.”

‘Mardaani’ first released in 2014 The narrative revolves around Shivani Shivaji Roy, a cop whose interest in the case of a kidnapped teenage girl leads her to uncover secrets of human trafficking by the Indian mafia played by Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The second installment was released in 2019. The plot follows her attempts to catch a 21-year-old rapist and murderer, played by newcomer Vishal Jethwa.

