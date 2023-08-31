SA vs AUS, 1st T20: Skipper Mitchell Marsh applauds Tanveer Sangha, says he is a fantastic player

Durban, Aug 31 (IANS) The first T20I played between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday and the Mitchell Marsh-led side won it by a massive 111 runs. Batting first Australia put up a huge target of 226 runs on the board and bundled out South Africa on 115 runs in 15.3 overs.

Given the chance to captain the Australian side for the first time in International cricket, skipper Marsh led from the front and played a prompting inning of 92 runs also winning the Player of the Match award for the knock.

Marsh appreciated debutant Tanveer Sangha and said, “Tanveer Sangha is a fantastic talent, he wasn't in the squad, flew in yesterday, and played so well today."

"Tim David was fantastic, he took a couple of balls to get settled but he took the pressure off me. I think I've played too much Test cricket lately, couldn't hit sixes at the death,” he added.

The all-arounder praised the young players Tim David and Tanveer Sangha for their outstanding performances. Sangha's debut performance saw him record numbers of 4-0-31-4 while David, who batted at No. 6, scored 64 runs off 28 balls.

Captain of the side for the first time, Marsh elaborated on team effort and expressed his joy towards the collectiveness of a team and also talked about his performance.

"Always nice to start a 3-match series with a win. My job is to score runs so was nice to get some today. A lot goes into it, long process with my injury. Been nice, I love playing for Australia. The environment we've got now is the best, I love it. Nice to contribute,” said Marsh after the victory.

Marsh got off to a career-deciding phase after he scored a pile of runs in the T20 World Cup 2021 and played a match-winning inning in the finals. He was handed the Captaincy of the T20I side of Australia after Aaron Finch decided to retire.

Australia will play the second match of the series on Friday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.