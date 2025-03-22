Randeep returns to horseback riding after two years of recovery from knee injury

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor and seasoned equestrian Randeep Hooda has finally returned to horseback riding after more than two years of recovery after suffering a knee fracture while working on his maiden directorial project, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Now that he is back in the saddle, there is anticipation that he might soon return to competitive riding. As Randeep himself has said, “There is no life without sports, and there is no sport without competition.”

The injury occurred when the film was initially shelved due to financial constraints, leaving him with multiple ligament tears in his knee, requiring rehabilitation.

Reflecting on his journey of recovery, he said: "Like life, same as horse riding, one has to get back in the saddle regardless of the hurdles and falls."

Randeep underwent a drastic physical transformation for Veer Savarkar and had lost excessive weight for the role, which led to a dangerous fall while on horseback. He went on to complete Veer Savarkar using his own money, filming intense sequences with knee braces on, and even running in certain scenes, which further aggravated his injury.

He took to Instagram, where he shared the video of his fall along with some moments from his maiden directorial Swantantrya Veer Savarkar.

“3 years ago, I embarked on an unforgettable journey with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which released on this day last year, a film that changed me in ways I never imagined. From co-writing, directing, producing, to playing the role of Veer Savarkar, it was a labor of love, passion, and sacrifice,” he wrote.

He added: “The physical pain of shooting with a fractured knee, the emotional highs and lows, and the grueling weight loss journey all shaped this experience. Yet, what truly made it special was the immense love and support I received from my friends, cast, and crew—who stood by me, even when I was a ‘hangry’ director.”

He said Swantantrya Veer Savarkar has been more than just a project; it’s been life-changing.

“Thank you to every single person who believed in me, and to the audience for embracing this story with open hearts. Forever grateful for this chapter in my life.”

