Randeep Hooda: There’s also a part of me that’s lighter, more easygoing

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda, who has mostly been seen in complex and intense roles, has expressed his desire to explore something that is more "light, playful, and fun."

Talking about his career choices so far, Randeep shared, "I think there’s a general expectation that I’ll always play serious, intense roles and the truth is that I’ve been drawn to those layered, emotionally demanding characters. But there’s also a part of me that’s lighter, more easygoing and I’m wanting to tap into something more light, playful, and fun on screen.”

The 48-year-old star says he hasn’t got the perfect opportunity to feature in the genre and a “good comedy” is still on his bucket list.

“Comedy is a genre I’ve only almost been part of, and when I did, the timing or stories maybe didn’t connect the way we’d hoped. Still, it’s definitely something I want to explore more deeply. I feel comedy roles are definitely something I would want to explore,” said Randeep, who was last seen in the actioner “Jaat” alongside Sunny Deol.

Jaat has been directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

He will next be seen in “Operation Khukri,” an epic war drama.

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia, setting the stage for his next major project, a military drama chronicling one of the Indian Army’s most audacious operations on foreign soil, reports variety.com.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions, according to variety.com.

