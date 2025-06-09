Ram Kapoor: Armaan Mistry is one of the strangest characters I’ve played

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) The makers of “Mistry” on Monday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series, which is an adaptation of the American series Monk. The show’s lead actor Ram Kapoor has spoken about his role and said that Armaan Mistry is one of the strangest characters he has played.

Ram said: “Armaan is one of the strangest, most fascinating characters I’ve played. He has his quirks but they aren’t just that, they are his coping mechanisms. It’s his way of bringing order to a disordered world. And yet, somehow, he's the guy who walks into chaos and finds clarity.”

He added that the experience of working on this project and accepting Mistry was one of the most fulfilling ones he has had in his career.

‘Mistry is bizarre, fun, unpredictable—and full of soul.”

The series stars Ram as the eccentric detective Armaan Mistry, and Mona Singh as Sehmat, his fearless and sharp-witted partner. Joining them is Shikha Talsania as the dynamic Sharanya and Kshitish Date as the determined cop Bunty.

Mona Singh, on portraying Sehmat shared that her character is strong, self-assured, and crucial to how the story unfolds.

“She doesn't tiptoe around Armaan’s oddities; instead, she challenges him, balances him, even outwits him at times. She’s an anchor with her own motivations and sharp edges. Mistry makes you laugh, then makes you think—and then makes you laugh again because the characters are so unapologetically themselves. I think that’s what will stick with the audience,” she added.

Shikha Talsania said that her character Sharanya is spunky, smart, and completely unfiltered. She brings a different energy into Mistry’s world, sometimes feeding the chaos, sometimes grounding it.

She added: “As an actor, this project gave me so much to explore. I’ve always loved a good thriller, but adding this kind of humour—this manic unpredictability—was such a rush. It’s so exciting when you’re with a team on and off camera that is ready to play. That’s what Ram, Mona, Kshitish got to do with our fun ringmaster, our director Rishab - we got to play!”

Director Rishab Seth shared that Mistry was never meant to be a conventional detective show.

“It’s a thriller that doesn’t take itself too seriously and yet keeps one invested and at the edge of their seats. What fascinated me is that it is an extremely character driven show. Armaan Mistry is quirky, yes, but he's also wildly perceptive and an absolute genius. This contradiction is the heart of the show.”

“I had the time of my life directing Ram and Mona, it is an experience I will never forget.”

“Mistry” will be exclusively streaming on JioHotstar on June 27. The show is produced by Banijay Asia in association with Universal International Studios.

