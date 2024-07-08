Ram Charan declares ‘game is about to change’ as he wraps up ‘Game Changer’

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Star Ram Charan has finally wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film 'Game Changer' in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

Ram took to Instagram and shared a collage of two pictures.

The first shows the actor walking towards a chopper dressed in black ganji, while the second shows the 'RRR' star in a white shirt paired with grey pants.

"The GAME is about to Change! #Gamechanger... That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas,” he captioned the image, which has been liked by personalities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aalim Hakim.

On June 8, it was reported that the star was shooting the final schedule of the political thriller in Rajahmundry.

The film also stars Kiara Advani, Jayaram, and Anjali in pivotal roles.

Sources had previously said that the Rajahmundry schedule of the film was expected to mark the completion of Ram Charan's portions in the film, directed by S. Shankar. In ‘Game Changer,’ the actor will be seen in a triple role.

Dil Raju is backing the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.