Raksha Bandhan: Sanjay Dutt expresses gratitude to sisters Priya, Namrata for love and strength

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in ‘KD: The Devil’, is celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sisters Priya and Namrata.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture with his sisters, as he called them his strength.

He wrote in the caption, “Priya and Anju, having you as my sisters is the biggest blessing life could give me. Thank you for filling my life with love and strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62”.

Sanjay, Namrata, and Priya are the children of the late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Sunil Dutt and Nargis, who was a Muslim by faith, tied the knot on 11 March 1958. Prior to their marriage, Nargis converted to Hinduism and adopted the name Nirmala Dutt. Reportedly, Sunil Dutt had saved her life from a fire on the sets of Mother India.

Their children took different paths, Sanjay went on to become a successful film actor. Namrata married actor Kumar Gaurav, son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar who had appeared alongside Nargis and Dutt in ‘Mother India’. Priya became a politician and a Member of Parliament.

Earlier, Priya took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for Sanjay Dutt on his 66th birthday. In a heartfelt post, she cherished old memories and their special bond. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya posted a few unseen throwback photos featuring her posing alongside the actor.

In the caption, the doting sister penned a heartfelt note, wishing Sanjay all the happiness and success. She wrote, “Happy Birthday bhaiya, I wish you all the happiness and success you so very much deserve. We argue, we fight, we laugh and we cry together but we all know that in times of trouble we will all stand together as one. Our love for each other makes that possible. Love you bhaiya. Happy birthday @duttsanjay”.

Sanjay Dutt’s wife, Maanayata Dutt, also showered birthday love on the actor. She posted a sweet video from their snowy vacation. The clip also compiles the couple’s solo photos, outings at restaurants, and other special moments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.