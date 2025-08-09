Raksha Bandhan: Arjun Kapoor talks about 6x drama with 6 sisters

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, is celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his 6 sisters.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a collage in which he can be seen with his sisters, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

He wrote in the caption, “With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan”.

While Anshula is Arjun’s sibling, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are Arjun’s half sisters, and Sonam, Shanaya and Rhea are his first cousins.

Arjun has turned off the comments on his recent post in all likelihood after the trolling storm. A resurfaced clip of the actor from the promotions of his film ‘Half Girlfriend’ has sparked a memefest, leading to his trolling on Instagram.

The next generation of Surinder Kapoor’s clan has ventured into acting apart from Rhea, who is a producer and designer, and Anshula, who maintains a low profile.

Earlier, Arjun took to social media to share a shirtless gym photo, describing his fitness journey as a “work in progress”. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the ‘Singham Again’ actor gave a glimpse of his current physique. In the image, he is seen posing shirtless while standing on a treadmill, capturing a gym selfie that highlights his ongoing fitness journey. Kapoor simply captioned the picture, “#workinprogess Friyay”.

Notably, the ‘Gunday’ actor often shares his gym photos on social media, giving regular updates on his fitness journey.

On the professional front, Arjun has recently completed 13 years in the film industry. On May 12, the actor reflected on his past by posting a series of childhood and teenage photos on Instagram. Alongside the nostalgic carousel, he also shared an open letter addressed to his younger self.

Arjun Kapoor began his acting journey with ‘Ishaqzaade’, in which he starred opposite Parineeti Chopra. The duo portrayed star-crossed lovers in the film, which was directed by Habib Faisal and explored the sensitive theme of honour killings.

