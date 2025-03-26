Rakhee Gulzar, Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s ‘Aamar Boss’ to release on May 9

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The playful yet heartwarming poster of veteran star Rakhee Gulzar and actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee-starrer “Amar Boss” was unveiled on Wednesday and has been locked for a May 9 release.

Offering a glimpse into a mother-son bond, the poster features Rakhee affectionately playfully pulling Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s ear.

Speaking about the film, Shiboprosad shared: “Aamar Boss is a deeply emotional story that celebrates the intricate bond between a mother and her son. This poster perfectly captures that playful yet profound relationship. Rakhee Di even recreated this moment during the IFFI stage event, making it all the more special.”

Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film is set to hit theaters on May 9, 2025.

The film was selected for the 55th International Film Festival of India’s (IFFI) Indian Panorama. It had also received a nomination for the UNESCO Gandhi Medal, and was included in the Chennai International Film Festival by NFDC.

“Aamar Boss” marks the comeback for Rakhee after 22 years. It was on March 10, when the makers unveiled the first song from the drama "Bawshonto Dekeche Amake".

The song brings together a stellar female cast featuring the legendary Rakhee alongside Shruti Das and Souraseni Maitra. Kanchan Mallick and Gaurav Chatterjee also join the frame, adding further charm to this vibrant celebration of life and relationships.

"Bawshonto Dekechhe Amake" marks the first time Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul are working together on a film after their marriage, making the song even more special.

Earlier, filmmakers Shiboprosad and Nandita Roy shared that Rakhee preferred hanging out with the cast and crew during the shoot of "Amar Boss".

The makers had told IANS, "Throughout the shoot of 'Amar Boss', Rakhee di's presence served as a source of inspiration and encouragement."

"Whether engaging in heartfelt conversations between takes or sharing light-hearted moments of laughter, Rakhee di's genuine warmth and approachability endeared her to the entire cast and crew, who were in tears on the last day of her shoot... She has given us all memories of a lifetime."

