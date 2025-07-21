Rajya Sabha pays tributes to victims of Pahalgam terror attack and Air India crash, five new MPs sworn in

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) On the opening day of the monsoon session, Parliament paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Rajya Sabha also honoured the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that occurred on June 12. In addition, five new members took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, including three nominated MPs.

When proceedings began, Birendra Prasad Vaishya of the Assam Gana Parishad was the first to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Later, Kanad Purkayastha from the BJP (Assam) was also sworn in as a member of the Upper House.

Three newly nominated members -- Meenakshi Jain, C. Sadanandan Master, and Harshvardhan Shringla -- also took their oaths during the session.

The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha paid tribute to the extraordinary life of C. Sadanandan Master, describing him as a symbol of courage and a steadfast opponent of injustice. He praised Master’s unwavering commitment to education and his significant contribution as a teacher and social worker, noting his passionate advocacy for youth empowerment. Sadanandan Master lost both of his legs in a political attack in 1994.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended Sadanandan Master, calling his life a beacon of resilience in the face of adversity. PM Modi lauded Master’s dedication to national development, despite the hardships he endured, and his continued efforts in education and social work.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who took his oath as a nominated MP, was recognised for his distinguished career as a diplomat and strategic thinker. Shringla, who has served as India’s Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to countries including the United States, Bangladesh, and Thailand, has played a significant role in shaping India’s foreign policy. He has also contributed to the G20 presidency.

Dr Meenakshi Jain, a renowned scholar, historian, and researcher, was also praised for her exceptional contributions to education, literature, history, and political science. The Rajya Sabha Chairman highlighted her significant impact on academic discourse and her distinguished work in these fields.

