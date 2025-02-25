Rajnath Singh hails Coast Guard's fight against piracy, awards 32 personnel

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Hailing the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for its fight against piracy, terrorism and infiltration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday conferred 32 medals on its personnel for gallantry, distinguished service and meritorious service.

Speaking at the 18th ICG Investiture Ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, the Defence Minister hailed ICG for ensuring strategic security of the country and working proactively to tackle challenges like smuggling and illegal fishing and undertaking maritime safety, security and humanitarian operations.

A total of 32 medals - six President’s Tatrakshak Medals (Distinguished Service), 11 Tatrakshak Medals (Gallantry) and 15 Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service) - for 2022, 2023 and 2024 were presented to the personnel for their exemplary service, said a statement.

Congratulating the personnel, the Minister described the medals as not just a memento, but a symbol of bravery, perseverance and unwavering resolve towards maintaining the honour of the Tricolour.

He commended the personnel for their efforts in ensuring coastal security, organisational efficiency, seizure of drugs, rescue operations and international exercises.

The Defence Minister said, in the last one year, ICG apprehended 14 boats and 115 pirates, apart from carrying out a major drug seizure of about Rs 37,000 crore. In addition, ICG saved 169 lives through various rescue operations and provided medical assistance to 29 seriously injured people.

Rajnath Singh asserted that the vision of a secure and prosperous India can only be realised if its security system is robust and the forces are strong.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment to increasing the efficiency of ICG. “Indian Coast Guard has been allocated Rs 9,676.70 crore for the Financial Year 2025-26, which is 26.50 per cent more than the previous budget.”

The Defence Minister said the budget allocation is a crucial step towards modernising ICG.

“In addition, the procurement of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels, six Air Cushion Vehicles, 22 Interceptor Boats, six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and 18 Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels has been approved to make ICG stronger,” he said.

He also acknowledged ICG’s focus on technological advancements, while commending the foundation laying of the Digital Coast Guard project. All these efforts will continuously strengthen the ICG to effectively deal with conventional and unconventional threats, he said.

