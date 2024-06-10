Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav appointed observers to pick Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, June 10 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed two Union Cabinet Ministers as central observers for the selection of the Chief Minister of Odisha, where the party is going to form the government on its own for the first time.

According to a press statement released by the party on Sunday, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav have been appointed by the party as observers.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the new BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled to June 12 instead of June 10 announced earlier.

The grand event will be held at Janata Maidan here on June 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several dignitaries from other states is scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi will hold a huge roadshow from Jayadev Vihar to Janata Maidan on June 12.

The BJP has secured 78 seats of the 147-member Assembly in the recently concluded elections.

