Rajnath Singh among dignitaries paying tribute to Dishom Guru in Jharkhand

Nemra (Jharkhand), Aug 16 (IANS) Thousands of people thronged Nemra village in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Saturday to attend the Shraddh Sanskar Bhoj of Jharkhand movement pioneer and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren, popularly known as Dishom Guru.

By 2 p.m., nearly 70,000 people had paid homage, with the turnout expected to cross three lakh by evening.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, and several other dignitaries also reached Nemra to pay their respects.

“Shibu Soren ji is no longer among us. I pay my tribute on behalf of myself, my party, and the government,” Rajnath Singh said.

Baba Ramdev described Soren as a Loknayak not just for Jharkhand but for the entire nation.

“He struggled all his life for water, forest, and land, becoming the voice of tribals and the deprived. People may call me their Guru, but I consider Shibu Soren as my Guru, and I have come here with that sentiment,” he said emotionally.

Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, former Union minister Ashwini Choubey, and Indian Olympic Association vice president R.K. Anand were also among those who paid tribute and met Soren’s family, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, wife Roopi Soren, and younger son Basant Soren.

Extensive arrangements were made in Nemra for the massive turnout. A 25-km stretch from Gola Chowk to the village was lined with vehicles, while special guests arrived by helicopter, with three helipads set up for the occasion. Huge cutouts of Soren adorned the route, illuminated with 4,000 streetlights and backed by 200 power generators.

Five large pandals decorated with Guruji’s portraits were erected for food and homage, equipped with ACs and coolers. With crowds streaming in, the entire area took on the atmosphere of a fair as people from across the country gathered to pay their respects to Dishom Guru.

