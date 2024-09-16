Rajinikanth, Big-B-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’ audio-prevue launch on Sept 20

Mumbai, Sep 16, (IANS) Tamil superstar Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’ is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. Meanwhile, makers have officially unveiled the official launch date of its audio and prevue.

The makers took to their photo-sharing platform Instagram and shared two riveting posters from the film featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil.

The makers captioned the post, “Mark your calendars! The Vettaiyan Audio & Prevue event is happening on Sept 20 at 6 PM onwards. Get set for a star-studded evening! Vettaiyan Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!”

The other poster featured all the leading ladies from the upcoming action-thriller that includes, Manju Warrier, Abhirami, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan with pictures of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan.

As per early reports, Rajinikanth will be essaying the role of a retired police officer in the film who will later disclose a secret tied to him that will narrate the story further. The film has been helmed by ‘Jai Bhim’ fame director T.J. Gnanavel.

Apart from its lead cast, ‘Vettaiyan’ will also feature actors Sharwanand, Rao Ramesh, Rakshan, Rohini, Kishore Kumar G, Ramesh Thilak and G.M. Sundar.

The film's music has been composed by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography has been beautifully executed by ‘Asuravadham’ fame S.R. Kathir. ‘Vettaiyan’ has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions.

The upcoming thriller also marks the long-awaited collaboration between Rajinikanth and Amitabh as they were last seen together in the 1991 action-drama ‘Hum’.

Apart from ‘Vettaiyan’ Rajinikanth is also prepping for his other power-packed thriller titled ‘Coolie’ which is directed by ‘Vikram’ fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan and Kannada actor-director Upendra in crucial roles. ‘Coolie’ has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Amitabh Bachchan was previously seen in Nag-Ashwin’s dystopian thriller ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film also featured Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Shobana, Brahmanandam and many other special characters and cameo appearances.

